Image copyright Delphine Dzelafen Image example Delphine Kinyuy Dzelafen

Anglophone crisis weh na still big problem today, change gear as for October 1 with plenty casualty dem.

Dis na di tori of one woman wey speak to BBC News Pidgin.

Delphine Dzelafen say: "ma bad dream start for night for October 1, 2017, military kam for ma house, deh no see my husband (Njilah Johnes), deh arrest me."

Na three months she say she spend for cell.

"We first go for Kumba police station, sleep and for morning, deh put something cover ma head, den cuff ma hand with other two women weh deh arrest, den put we for moto. As we reach wan place ah think say de go kill we as ah hear caterpillar de work. After deh take we for cell and from de tok we know say na Yaoundé we deh."

E say deh put mattress for sleep for floor and na so she cry sotey for di three months.

Image example Plenty men and women still dey come out, even though government don try to stop di protests

Dis wan na Dzelafen yi tori, e family no be know wusai e bi dey, de last taim weh Dzelafen be tok with yi family na October 2 for Kumba police station till deh release e for December 5.

E say family di fear say e don die as tori for mass grave di waka. Na yi brother, Emmanuel Dzelafen, take de mata for Centre for Human Rights and Democracy.

Plenty Cameroonian di prison seka Anglophone crisis

Barrister Agbor Balla Nkongho, founder Centre for Human Right and Democracy, tell BBC News Pidgin Dzelafen no be get case, dey keep e 'incommunicado'.

"Na so plenty Cameroonian weh dey no komit crime di entre for prison for seka dis Anglophone crisis. You wan go buy fish, dey for bad place for bad time, military go just catch dem," na weti de human rights lawyer tok.

Barrister Nkongho weh e sef stay for Kondengui prison for eight months add say: "you know weti e mean for waste young man for 20 years e life, plenty students dey for prison dem for de whole kontri."

E say yi group di register name for all detainee weh e concern Anglophone crisis for show'am with facts and figures.

For yi, correct solution na say make government free de Anglophone crisis pipo dem for prison, dialogue with all group dem even de secessionist too.