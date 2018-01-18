Nigeria: Kaduna don ban adoption of pickin

Image copyright Daniel Mullings/iStock Image example Plenty mama and papa dem no even sabi say 13 years na di age limit for pickin to join social media.

Kaduna State Government for Nigeria don ban fostering and adoption of pickin dem for di state, sake of bad-bad things wey people dey do to children inside orphanage homes.

Na di Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development wey be Hajiya Hafsat Baba talk dis one.

News Agency of Nigeria add say Madam Baba tell dem for interview on Thursday say di government don discover say some of di orphanages dey into trafficking and abuse of children.

She say dis ban go tanda gidigba until government change di way people dey adopt and fostering of pickins for di state.

"When we enter office, we see say people just turn dia houses into orphanages and get dis pickin, but dem no go let people foster or adopt dem."

"Instead, dem dey use di pickin as business to get donations, and dis na di levels wey dem dey use feed dia own children," na wetin she add put.