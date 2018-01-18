Image copyright Eti-Oni centre Image example Eti-Oni for Osun state, Nigeria na di first place wey dem plant cocoa for Nigeria before dem spread am

Ghana dey plan to reduce di money dem dey pay di country cocoa farmers, to help save di country money.

Deputy Finance Minister Charles Adu Boahen say dis new price arrangement fit start for di July-September light crop season dis year.

Im tell Reuters say "we dey look 70 percent (of di price wey dem dey sell cocoa for world) and dat na wetin we go pay di farmers.

Ghana na di world second largest producer of cocoa, and di West African country bin no wan reduce price.

But Boahen say: "We get 2 billion cedi ($440 million) hole for dis season, because say we no drop di price."

Ghana, dey export up to 90 percent of dia cocoa beans, mainly to European countries.