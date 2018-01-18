Herdsmen killing: Nigeria VP go lead special committee

Image copyright AHMED OUOBA/AFP/Getty Images Image example Nigeria Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo dey run economy things for di country

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo go lead committee wey get nine state governors, and dia work go be to stop di killings by suspected herdsmen for parts of di country.

Dis na according to local media Punch newspapers.

Tori be say dis committee dey among di decisions wey government take for di National Economic Council meeting wey dem do today for di Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Na di Kano State Governor wey be Abdullahi Ganduje, confirm di tori to State House correspondents as di meeting end; na Vice-President Osinbajo head di meeting.

Ganduje say di members of di committee go include governors of Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Edo, Plateau, Oyo, and Ebonyi states dem.

Punch report say di committee go join-bodi with di federal government to stop di kill-kill and violence wey dey happen.