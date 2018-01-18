Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Na at least 73 people die for di latest killings for Benue

Hundreds of people from Benue State, Nigeria carry vex block di front of di National Assembly Complex for Abuja, di nation capital.

Na TheCable news for Nigeria dey carry di tori say dem wear black cloth and dey carry signboard say dem no-go-gree for di kill-kill wey don happen for Benue.

Herdsmen bin do different attack for di state wey kill up to 73 people and injure plenty join.

Inside di we-no-go-gree protest by di Benue people, dem also talk say dem no follow dat talk say dem wan do cattle colony.

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don do plenty meeting and talk-talk for di matter wit di state government and security officials.

Part of di thing wey di president arrange be say make di inspector-general of police Ibrahim Idris, pack im kaya go set up base for Benue and arrest people wey dey do all dis kill-kill.