Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY Image example Dis woman lose her husband for di January 11 attack for Benue

E be like say Fulani herdsmen don kill one pregnant woman for Ido/Osi local government, Ekiti, state, south west Nigeria.

According to Punch newspaper, di woman, wey dey eight months pregnant, na Tiv be di biggest ethnic group for Benue state, north central Nigeria.

Na for early Thursday morning, di attackers carry force enter Orin Ekiti town kill dis woman and wound another person wey dey hospital.

Image copyright Governor Ayodele Fayose/Twitter Image example Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose say make federal government act now-now

Last week for for 10 January, di governor of Ekiti State, south west Nigeria, Ayodele Fayose, do security meeting with dozens of local hunters for Ado-Ekiti, di state capital, on top di matter of herdsmen.

Fayose claim say Fulani herdsmen don enter Ekiti with mind to kill-kill, so im ginger local hunters dem to shine eye and protect people wey dey dia community.

Di former Chairman of Ido/Osi Local Government, Prince Sanmi Olubummo, confirm di attack.

Olubummo talk say policemen from Ido-Ekiti Divisional Headquarters don go di place where di attack happen.

"Di attack happen for inside Orin Farm Settlement. Nobody know wetin cause dis wahala for early Thursday morning but our people talk say na Bororo herdsmen kill di pregnant woman."

Image copyright PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/AFP/GETTY Image example Yoruba people dey get respect for dia traditional kings, wey dem dey call 'oba'

Dis attack dey happen just two days before di town bin wan special election to choose whether dem go increase or reduce di number of royal families wey fit rule di town.

As things be, even though anybody from di three ruling families; Famokiti, Olubummo and Idimehinsuwon, fit wear di crown, no oba dey because di royal chair dey.

Di Onikare of Orin-Ekiti, wey be High Chief Bamidele Fasuyi don talk say di election go still happen, even after di attack wey happen.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY Image example More than 70 people die for Loco and Guma towns for Benue as Fulani herdsmen attack

Fulani herdsmen attack don become serious security wahala for Nigeria, especially for di north central states of Benue, Nassarawa, Plateau and Kaduna.

Di Moslem Fulani herdsmen dey complain say Christian farmers for dis states no dey allow dem enter dia land so dem give fit give dia animals food chop but farmers dey talk say di herdsmen dey spoil dia harvests.

For 11 January dis year, Fulani herdsmen kill more then 70 women, men and pickin dem for Guma and Loco town for Benue state.

Human rights people, Amnesty International, talk say di reason why herdsmen dey kill innocent people anyhow for Nigeria na because di government don fail to do proper investigation to catch those wey di involved.

But government say dem dey try stop di killings.