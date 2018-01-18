Image copyright Reuters Image example Di couple ask di Pope make im bless dia marriage, but Pope get other plans

Pope Francis don make history after im marry two flight attendants for plane wey dey fly 36,000 ft for Chile airspace.

Paula Podest Ruiz, 39, and Carlos Ciuffardi Elorriga, 41, don do marry for registry already when dem ask Pope to bless dia marriage.

"You wan make l marry una?" na wetin di Pope ask dem.

Di couple talk say na 2010 earthquake wey spoil dia church for Santiago, Chile capital no make dem do white wedding.

Pope Francis talk say im ready to marry dem during im short flight from Santiago to Iquique, northern Chile.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Carlos Ciuffardi Elorriga and Paula Podest Ruiz as dem kiss after di service

Pope do di Catholic wedding service for di couple, wey include di oga for di airline wey act as dia witness.

One Cardinal wey waka with di Pope for im trip around Chile, use im own hand, write di paper wey di bride, groom, and witness sign.

One American journalist, Steve Dorsey with CBS News, show di paper for social media.