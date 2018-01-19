Nigeria: School principal don enter soup because of social media video

Image copyright Facebook Image example Plenty Nigerians provoke when di video first come out on di week of January 15, 2018

One video wey spread for social media early dis week of teacher wey flog students for one school inside Nassarawa, north-central Nigeria, don land di principal for trouble.

Di state government don suspend di principal of Government Science Secondary School, Nassarawa-Eggon, and three odas come announce say dem don ban corporal punishment for all di 13 local government areas and 18 development areas inside di state.

Tori be say Nassarawa state Commissioner for Education, Tijjani Ahmed na im confirm dia suspension on Thursday inside Lafia, di state capital

According to Ahmed di decision follow di way di videio from beating of some students of GSS, Nassarawa-Eggon take spread everywhere for social media.

Dis no be di first time wey matter wey popular matter or video wey spread for social media dey force government or authorithy dem for Nigeria to take action sake of say people don shook mouth wella on top di matter.