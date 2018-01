Image copyright AFP Image example Nigeria crude oil dey attract plenty buyers from around di world because of di ogbonge quality

Nigeria government dey carry finance company JP Morgan go court on top accuse say dem no shine dia eye well-well when dem handle di 1.3 billion dollars Malabu oil trade for 2011.

Tori be say at least 800 million dollars of dat money dey miss and now di Nigerian government - under President Muhammadu Buhari want di money back.

Di Nigeria government quietly file di case inside one British court. for November.

In side di case, Nigeria says JP Morgan " really negligent" and no follow due process when dem transfer di money to Malabu oil company wey Dan Etete bin dey controll dat time.

Di Nigerian government dey claim say JP Morgan suppose know or suspect say di money go miss.

But one spokeswoman for JP Morgan dismiss di accuse on Thursday come say di firm "consider di allegation dem as something wey no hold water and no get merit".

Na di same case wey dey Italian court where Shell and ENI oga dem dey face corruption charge for 1.3 billion dollars dem use pay for offshore Oil Licence to operate 245 oilfield inside Nigeria for 2011.