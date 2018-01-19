“Any person wey dey carry gun no be one of us” - Sultan of Sokoto

Image copyright Dan Kitwood Image example Alhaji Mohammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto talk ontop Miyetti Allah matter

Di Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammad Sa'ad Abubakar III say Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria no get any hand for di killing of farmers by some suspected Fulani herdsmen wey happen for some parts of di country.

Im talk dis one for di General Assembly of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace for Abuja.

Im say di organization no get control over any Fulani man say di killing of di innocent people na di handwork of criminals say make federal government and security people go catch di people wey dey do dis bad-bad things make dem face di law.

Di Sultan say, dem form Miyetti Allah 32 years ago make e take care and grow Fulani business, say any Fulani man wey carry gun no be member of Miyetti Allah as di group wey dey under im leadership as dia grand patron no fit be criminal group.

Sultan Abubakar vex for people wey say make government scrap di group say dem dey like Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo and Arewa Consultative forum wey dey talk make dia people beta. Im come ask weda dem fit say make government scrap all dis group?

Di sultan come condemn all di killinghs wey done happen come say make every body sidon talk about finding solution to di mata say di mata no be ethnic or religious problem but na criminal and economic problem.