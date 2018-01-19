Image copyright Twitter/@GovKaduna Image example Di Governor of Kaduna State Nasir Elrufai dey happy for school wey don open

Government schools for Kaduna State North West Nigeria don open after teachers suspend dia strike .

Di teachers bin go strike for January 8, 2018 because di state government plan to sack more than 20,000 thousand teachers wey no fit pass competency test.

Di chairman of teachers union for di state, Audi Amba, wey talk to BBC News pidgin say dem call off di strike because di governor, Nasir Elrufai don change im mind ontop di sack matter and e don give di teachers second chance.

Di state governor bin say im go must sack di teachers by force even if di teachers go strike. E even bin threaten say those wey go strike, im go punish dem, but e be like say di strike weaken am as e don bow to wetin di teachers want.