Image copyright Getty Images

Doctors for Nigeria don happy on top di new ogbonge blood test wey scientist don comot to fight cancer.

Mutiu Jimoh wey talk to BBC News Pidgin say with dis kain discovery, dem go fit quick-quick detect people wey get cancer and treat am before di disease spread for dia body.

'Di number of people wey get cancer dey grow for Nigeria and treatment centre no plenty. Di money for treatment sef too much for poor people'

Na researchers for John Hopkins University for U.S.A bin find way to do blood test wey fit see 8 types of cancer for body.

Dis na how di test dey work; if you do di test, e go come look for all di bad things wey dey cause cancer for body and den e go come tell you di type of cancer wey e be.

Dem don try dis one on top 1,005 people wey get cancer for ovary, liver, stomach, pancreas, oesophagus, colon, lung and breast and di test find 70% of di cancer.

Di scientist dem go soon make di test borku for di world.

Image copyright Getty Images

Dr. Fred Achem wey dey treat woman palava talk say dis one na better thing and e go help save plenty people life for Nigeria. E come explain say why cancer dey kill people well-well for Nigeria na because dem no dey detect di disease quick and treatment centres sef no dey to take care of dem.

E come further add say di three way wey doctors dey use treat cancer for Nigeria na through xray (radiotherapy) , medicine(chemotherapy) or do operation but di money plenty and many poor people no fit afford am and that na why plenty people de die.

World Health Organisation (WHO) report say cancer kill 7.6 million people for di world for 2008 di number go grow to 13 million by 2030.

For Nigeria 10,000 people dey die of cancer every year and 250,000 new cases dey show. Dis na reason di doctors believe say with dis new test, Nigeria sef go win di fight against cancer.