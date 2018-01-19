Image copyright EMMANUEL AREWA Image example Education for northern Nigeria no reach di same level like di south

Teachers for Kaduna Statae, Nigeria don suspend di indefinite strike wey dem bin start, under dia join-bodi wey be Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT).

Na News Agency of Nigeria dey carry di tori.

Di teachers bin dey strike on top di palava wey follow plan by di Kaduna State Government to sack pass 20,000 teachers for di state after dem no pass exam for primary four pickin.

Na di state NUT Chairman, Audu Amba, tell tori people dis one inside statement wey di union make together with Assistant Secretary General, Comrade Adamu Ango, wey be also Kaduna State Chairman for Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

For dia statement, dem say why dem press brake for di strike matter na say make dem chook better eye inside wetin dey happen.

Dis one sef follow as di state governor, Nasir El-Rufa'I talk say di teachers fit get second chance to apply for work.

Im bin say di teachers fit reapply under di State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) continuous recruitment programme.

Di union bin start dia strike on 8 January 2018.