EFCC: 'Sani Abacha $500mn loot fit don lost'

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example EFCC na di office wey dey handle financial corruption matter for Nigeria

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for Nigeria dey scratch head answer question on top where di $500 million wey dem recover from late General Sani Abacha family.

Na "The Nation" newspaper for Nigeria dey carry di tori.

Di anti-corruption commission bin collect di money from di late Head-of-State wen former president Goodluck Jonathan bin dey for power.

Switzerland government wey be part of di countries wey help Nigeria find di money bin do agreement say dem go only return di money if dem sure say Nigeria go use for better development things like roads, water, medicine and education.

Wetin "The Nation" talk be say according to EFCC, dia detective bin dey track di $500million when dem discover say somebodi don divert am.

Tori be say from di $500million, na about $250million authorities bin release to di Office of National Security Adviser.