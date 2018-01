Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Vice President for Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia dey speak during World Bank IMF Spring Meetings April 22, 2017 for Washington, DC, US

Ghana Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, report say he no dey feel well during di early hours of Friday 19 January, 2018.

Director of Communications Eugene Arhin put out statement say doctors dey attended to am as he dey undergo medical tests den observation.

Dem say any extra information wey dey dem go communicate.