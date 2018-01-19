Ghana: 'Small-scale miners make una get patience' - Minister

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Plenty small-scale miners for Ghana dey do illegal mining wey dem dey call 'Galamsey,' like dis ones for di picture

"Make una get patience," na di word from Ghana dia government to small-scale miners wey dey vex with mining ban wey authorities extend to dis month.

Local CitiFM radio dey report say na Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, appeal to di Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) say make dem coole boi, because government dey work to make sure say na only responsible minign go dey happen for di West African country.

Oga Amewu say government ready to allow di miners go back to work as soon as dem arrange di sector and comot illegal mining.

Di Minister word dey come after di General Secretary of di GNASSM wey be Godwin Armah, tell tori peopel say government must remove di ban to stop palava wey di miners go face.

Di small-scale miners don already say, di ban no let dem see food chop, or get handwork dey do.

Im add say: "we understand why dem dey worry, but make dem dey patient and di right thing go happen. Government no dey against small-scale mining. Opportunity dey for dem, but our mind dey cut because of di way dem dey do mining."

For di government side, na dem start di ban for early 2017, and by di time e October 2017, dem extend am to January 2018.

But as e be so, President Nana Akufo-Addo tell tori people on Wednesday say government go take decision on top di matter after dem do meeting with experts next week.