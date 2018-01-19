IPOB: 'Nigeria na really shithole' - Spokesperson

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Images Image example For 2017, IPOB members bin do 50 years anniversary to remember civil war wey happen between di group and Nigeria

"We no surprise say di Federal High Court of Nigeria for Abuja rule say our activities dey illegal, di Justice Abdu-Kafarati ruling ba final confirmation say Nigeria na really shit-hole."

Dis na di reaction of Emma Powerful, di talk-talk person for di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), group wey dey try comot Nigeria, form dia own country qey dem call Biafra.

Na for statement na im Oga Powerful say dem no understand how di court continue to call IPOB terrorist organisation, "when everybody know say di organisation dey peaceful and we never kill ant, talk less of taking human being life."

Na on Thursday 18 January na im di judge say di order wey e make on 20 September 2017 dey correct, and e mean say di group go dey treated like terrorist organisation.

But di group say "evidence no dey to show say IPOB na armed or violent group like di Fulani herdsmen."

Dem no stop for there Di statement say "e no make sense say even though di whole world recognise Fulani herdsmen as di fourth largest terrorist organisation, Nigeria courts no do di same thing."

"As things be so, we no go blame US President trump wey describe Africa as 'shit-hole,'" na wetin di group take finish dia statement.