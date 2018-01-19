Bedbug on BA Flight: Ghana Aviation Minister dey vex

Image copyright SNAPCHAT Image example For September 2017, one British Airways hostess talk bad-bad word about Nigerians for social media

Ghana dia Aviation Minister don draw ear warn British Airways say dem fit face plenty sanctions plus palava, after report comot say bed bugs dey some of di airline dem flights wey dey enter Ghana.

BBC tori person Thomas Naadi say even though British Airways na di only company wey dey chop money with direct flights from Accra to London for very long time, but Ghana passengers mind dey worry because other passengers wey no pay money dey join dem - bed bugs.

Local media wey be The Sun Newspaper bin report early dis month say one British Airways flight to Ghana no fit comot from London's Heathrow Airport for four hours, after dem see bed bugs dey crawl around on top di seats. E serious sotay di cabin crew get to run comot di plane just minutes before di time wey dem suppose take-off.

Na all dis one make Ghana Aviation Minister Cecelia Dapaah dey demand heavy promise from di airline say dem go use all eye and hand handle di problem.

On Thursday, British Airways talk for statement say dis kain thing no dey happen well-well at all, and dem don make special team wey go begin solve di matter quick-quick.

Dis na di latest bedbug shame wey don hit di airline wey still dey struggle to improve dia image, after people don pack plenty-plenty accusations of poor customer service on tp dia head.