Uganda: 83-year-old virgin don marry her guy

Di oldest virgin for world don marry her 90-year-old groom.

Local media dey report say di lovebirds talk dia vows during wedding ceremony inside Kigorobya St. James Cathedral for Uganda.

Dem say di lady Naomi Rwakaikara never marry before, and na doctors confirm say she still be virgin at di age of 83.

Her husband Mr Rwakaikara, get 10 pickin and 40 grandpickin from im first marriage with im wife wey don die.

Bishop Kyamanywa wey do di ceremony tell everybodi say e no dey ever dey late when na God time, and e thank di couple for dia patience as dem wait for dis special day for dia life.

Di Bishop add say since e start to do priest work, e never do marriage for two peopel wey be dis age. E say im dey blessed to don handle di wedding ceremony for di couple.