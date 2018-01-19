Boko Haram: Attack don kill 5 for Adamawa

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Plenty people don die since Boko Haram start dia fight fight.

Tori be say at least five people die on Friday for di hand of suspected Boko Haram insurgents during early morning attack inside Kaya village of Madagali for Adamawa state, Nigeria.

Local news website Premium Times say na area people and officials talk di tori.

Dis attack dey come just two days after di same kain thing happen for Pallam, where Boko Haram militants kill three people.

Residents say soldiers and local hunters wey chase di attackers bin shoot two of them dead.

Premium Times say one person wey dey run for im life, Baba David, say: ''di Boko Haram dem attack Kaya village, at about 10 p.m. and dem dey cause palava there for almost three hours, without response."

''Dem kill five people before dem waka go where dem dey hide, without any fear. E dey very sad say we no get response from security peopel wey suppose dey take care of our areas.!

Di man add say ''Kaya na just one kilometer away from Gulak, where soldiers and other security stations dem dey. Na di local vigilante people come later, come chase di attackers comot."

Di chairman of Madagali, Yusuf Muhammad, also confirm di attack, but e say im never get details yet.