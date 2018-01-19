Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wan man weh e di waka for Buea for October 1

Any initiative for helep displaced pipo dem weh deh run dia village for seka de palapala weh deh Southwest region as e connect Anglophone crisis bi good, but make e no get some political link.

Dis na weti community leader Chief Robi Tanyi tok for BBC News Pidgin.

"Ma worry na say, de thing de like civil society organization; de weh politician di organize dia thing dey one kain. We know say problem for Manyu deh political, so I no know how e go be."

Victor Mengot, wey be Manyu Element Cultural Association MECDA President weh na Minister of Special Duties at di Presidency na im sign de release for announce launch for solidarity initiative for displaced pipo for seka Anglophone crisis.

Na tomorrow for Mamfe weh de event deh.

Di MECDA President mimba President Biya e New Year message say security measures don deh for de area and di Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo yi say make population kam back for dia village.

Di Anglophone crisis reach another gear as gunmen weh deh suspect say na separatist di exchange gun fire with government forces, something wey make pipo around Mamfe area run dia village dem.