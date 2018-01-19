Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kenya ministry of Health don put order say make di hospital wey dis happen for to give report by Monday morning.

Kenya ministry of health don order investigation into shock tori wey comot say dem dey rape new mothers for di country main hospital for Nairobi.

Na today Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu confirm report say women wey just born pickin for Kenyatta National Hospital for Nairobi dey suffer sexual assault, local tori people been say.

Mr Mailu tweet for social media say dis alleged rape wey dey shocking dey happen when "mothers dey waka go where dem dey dey keep newborn pickin."

One Facebook user bin post for wall of one page wey be Buyers Beware, say security na big issue especially for mothers wey dem keep dia pickin for anoda place.

"Today I meet woman wey dem almost rape for di hospital as she wan go breastfeed her pickin for 3:00 am. Di only thing wey save di woman na her shout," na wetin im write.

Meanwhile, Ouma Oluga wey be di Secretary General of Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, tell journalists say di woman suppose go report di mata to police as dem don look camera well-well and dem no see say di palava happen.

But di union chairman wey no happy with di way things be for di Hospital say: " mama dem no suppose dey go up and down to dey breastfeed dia pickin. Dis one na shame. Di KNH management must change dis."

Mr Mailu don order say make di hospitals management increase security for di centre and give am report by Monday morning.