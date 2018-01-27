Image copyright AFP Image example Nearly 160 women don accuse Nassar of sexual abuse

US Olympic Committee don give every board member of di USA Gymnastics (USAG), wey bi authority for di sport, 6 days to resign.

According to letter wey Scott Blackmun di Oga of US Olympic committee (USOG) write to USA Gymnastics (USAG), e say if by Wednesday 31 January, all of di 21 board members never resign, dem go comot power from USAG to be sport authority.

Di letter dey come one day after court sentence former national team doctor Larry Nassar, to 175 years inside jail, for offence say im abuse more than 150 girls and young women, including Olympic champion Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber.

Earlier for dis week, three big board members of USAG resign on top di mata.

USAG don repond

Image copyright Reuters Image example Paedophile doctor Larry Nassar try to claim say im accusers dey lie on top am to make money and fame

Inside statement, USAG say dem completely accept all di things USOC want dem to do and dem "appreciate di opportunity to work with USOC to change for di betterment of our organization, our athletes and our clubs."

USAG confirm say all dia directors go resign according di order from USOC.

Other things for USAG to do…

E get some other instruction wey USAG must follow according to USOC.