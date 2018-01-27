US Gymnastics sex abuse scandal: 6 days for directors to resign
US Olympic Committee don give every board member of di USA Gymnastics (USAG), wey bi authority for di sport, 6 days to resign.
According to letter wey Scott Blackmun di Oga of US Olympic committee (USOG) write to USA Gymnastics (USAG), e say if by Wednesday 31 January, all of di 21 board members never resign, dem go comot power from USAG to be sport authority.
Di letter dey come one day after court sentence former national team doctor Larry Nassar, to 175 years inside jail, for offence say im abuse more than 150 girls and young women, including Olympic champion Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber.
Earlier for dis week, three big board members of USAG resign on top di mata.
USAG don repond
Inside statement, USAG say dem completely accept all di things USOC want dem to do and dem "appreciate di opportunity to work with USOC to change for di betterment of our organization, our athletes and our clubs."
USAG confirm say all dia directors go resign according di order from USOC.
Other things for USAG to do…
E get some other instruction wey USAG must follow according to USOC.
- USAG must get interim board by February 28
- USAG get 12 months to use replace di interim directors
- USAG "must cooperate with independent investigation" to know of anybody wey know or suppose know say dis kain sex abuse dey happen and no report am
- Di board "must discuss well well" how to take move forward and change things based on di big report wey former prosecutor do, wey show say USA Gymnastics need to do more work to prevent dis kain thing
- All USAG staff and board members must do SafeSport training from di U.S. Center for Safe Sport within three months
- All staff and board members must do full ethics training within di next six months