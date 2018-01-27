President Buhari promise Nigerians say extra crude oil money go benefit everybodi
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari announce for im social media account say im government go use profit from crude oil to take build road and give people light.
For inside one of di two messages wey President Buhari send on top im twitter account on Saturday morning, 28 January, im promise say im government no go do anyhow with di country money, like di former governments dem don do.
"I wan assure Nigerians say every extra money wey di Federal Government go make for 2018, from crude oil price wey dey go up for market, go enter work on top infrastructure projects: roads, rail, and power, wey go benefit all of our people," na so di President talk through im official twitter account @MBuhari.
At di end of di two message for social media, di President use di hashtag #TheYearofInfrastructure wey other account wey relate to di federal government like @NGRPresident and @AsoRock don begin use dis year.
Nigerians react for social media
Some say na light dem want.
Others say dia own na make solution to di Fulani herdsman mata dey.