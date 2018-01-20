Fulani herdsmen: Taraba dey count another 29 dead bodi

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na as people dey comot from mass burial attacks bin dey happen

Just as Taraba State dey try recover from dem seventy loved ones wey suspected herdsmen kill, another twenty nine don follow join including one royal.

Dis na informate wey dey come from di governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, wey confirm say as im dey talk herdsmen dey attack some communities, on Friday.

Di communities wey dey affected on top dis kill-kill na Gishiri, Dooshima and Danwaza villages from Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some of di attacks bin happen from people as dem dey return from di mass burial of victims wey bin die before.

