Aisha Buhari na opposition to President Buhari - Nigerians on top social media

Image copyright Aisha Muhammadu Buhari/facebook Image example Some people feel say Aisha Buhari no get support for her husband as President again.

Wife of Nigeria president, Aisha Buhari don cause kasala on top social media again. This time, na because she share some videos of two senators wey no support her husband, on top her official Twitter handle.

Since she don share those videos, Nigerians don jump on top social media dey talk say di First Lady na di number one opposition to di government of her husband.

Some people even talk say she too don tire for her husband government.

Di two senators wey talk for di videos wey Aisha Buhari share na Senator Isah Misau and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

For one of di videos, Senator Misau bin dey talk say im no gree at all with di President unto say Buhari appoint person wey Misau feel say e no sabi work, as di Director-General of di National Intelligence Agency.

Di second video wey Aisha Buhari share bin show as Senator Ben Bruce dey talk say Nigeria na lawless country wey no get rules and regulations.

Di thing don cause kasala on top social media as some people don begin see Aisha Buhari as di President main opposition.