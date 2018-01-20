Nigeria don do herbal medicine for Ebola and Malaria

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di herbal malaria medicine wey di institute do dey safe for women wey get belle.

Di Director-General of di National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development for Nigeria, Prof. Karniyus Gamaniel announce say dem don finally do six herbal medicine wey fit treat Ebola and some other sickness.

One of di medicine wey im present, as im dey talk for Abuja, Nigeria's capital city on Friday, na NIPRIBOL wey di institute make for di treatment of Ebola Virus Disease.

Gamaniel say dem don complete di first phase study of di medicine.

Di one wey fit treat malaria na NIPRIMAL wey im talk say even dey okay for women wey get belle.

Nigeria: Shine your eye for fake anti-malaria drugs - NAFDAC

Di fight against malaria no dey progress

'Some people don blind, some dey impotent' - Ebola Survivor

Hope dey for people wey get infection for dia skin as di institute don also do medicine wey dem call NIPRIFAN wey fit treat dat kain skin wahala.

Government bin launch di institute for 1987 make dem for dey do medicine with local herbs wey fit develop di country.