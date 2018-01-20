Fulani herdsmen: Why cows dey important -Prof Lakpini

Image copyright Getty Images Image example NAPRI say cattle don grow Nigeria economy.

Professor Clarence Lakpini wey be di Director of di National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI), don talk say Nigeria get 19.7 million cows plus 113.8 million sheep and goats.

Lakpini say di animals dey contribute 30 percent to di National Agriculture GDP and 3.2 percent to Nigeria overall GDP.

Nigeria government bin ask NAPRI make dem help to dey produce cow food as dem wan begin do cattle colonies for some states.

Fulani herdsmen: Nigeria go open cattle colonies next week

Benue: 'We no get land for cattle colony' - Gov Ortom

Di cattle colonies wey go start next week na wetin government wan use to stop di herdsmen wahala for di country.

Dem go use di cattle colonies take provide field where di cattle go fit chop food under environment where dem go fit monitor di cows without fight.

But some people still dey fear say government just wan carry dia land give di Fulanis.