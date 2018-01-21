"I go tackle dirty for Lagos" - Governor Ambode

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Governor say dem no go rest till dem solve di dirty palava for di state.

Governor of Lagos state, Nigeria Akinwunmi Ambode don tell people wey dey live for di state make dem dey calm, say im go solve di wahala of dirty wey full everywhere for di state.

Di governor say im dey put eye for di mata to make sure say di dirty wahala become past tense.

Na on Saturday di governor talk am for di Lagos state House wey dey for Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Since January 2018, na so so complain people dey complain say dirty wan finish dem for Lagos state wey be di commercial capital of Nigeria.

Di governor say dem begin send officers wey go dey look area for di state to catch anybodi wey troway dirty anyhow for road.

Ambode admit say dem get some kain challenge for dia waste management even though im no talk wetin really be di wahala dem dey face.

Lagos state bin introduce di Cleaner Lagos Initiative to take change how dem dey handle dirty for di state.