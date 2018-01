Herdsmen attack: NYSC members wan run comot

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di NYSC members dey accuse di coprs say dem dey put dia life for danger.

Di NYSC members dey beg authorities of di corps make dem post dem go other states wey fight-fight and kill-kill no dey happen.

Even di papa and mama dem of di NYSC members tell Punch tori people say dem dey fear for dia pickin dem.

Fulani herdsmen na terrorists?

Seun Kuti: 'Nigeria government never begin fight Herdsmen'

Bukola Adeoye, one NYSC member wey dem post go Benue state say she no dey always stay for house because her life dey in danger.

Di corps members dey accuse NYSC say dem dey put dia life for danger, say e no make sense as dem post dem go Benue state and other states wey dey face Fulani herdsmen wahala.

Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi wey be di acting Director of Public Relations Unit for di NYSC, say dem don already begin repost some corps members go areas wey safe. She say make dem no worry, say dem go redeploy all di corps member go other states.