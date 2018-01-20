Nigeria kidnap: Police don rescue Americans, Canadians for Kaduna

Image example Dem don find kidnapped foreigners for Kaduna

Police say dem don rescue di four Americans and Canadians wey dem bin kidnap on Tuesday for Kaduna, Northern Nigeria .

Na di State Commissioner of Police, Mr Agoyle Abeh, talk dis one give tori people.

Im say na police find di foreigners and dem don arrest one suspect on top di kidnap matter.

Mr Abeh talk say dem dump di Americans and Canadians for bush by 6 am on Saturday.

Dis na after heavy searching wey di police bin do.

E talk say dem also dey try to catch all di people wey dey involved make dem face justice.

