Lassa Fever: Doctor don get am for Kogi State

Fresh case of Lassa fever don enter Kogi state as dem don confirm say one medical doctor for Kogi, central Nigeria don get di disease.

Di Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre for Lokoja, Dr Olatunde Alabi, tell tori people on Saturday say for 19 January na im dey find out say one 30-year old male doctor get di disease for bodi.

E say dem send di blood sample of di doctor go di Federal Medical Centre wey dey for Irrua, Edo State to go do test and di result show say e dey positive.

Mr Alabi talk say dem don begin dey monitor all di people wey don get contact with di sick doctor, both for im home and work place.

According to di medical director, dem don tell di World Health Organisation, plus di state Ministry of Health and other people wey di disease concern about dis case and all of dem don already dey help di Centre for different ways to fight di disease.