George Weah don score another goal for im team

Former football star, George Weah, wey win di presidential election for Liberia score ogbonge goal on Saturday, come lead im team to win football match for capital, Monrovia.

No be say di man don go back go football, na friendly match wey dem arrange as part of di swearing-in ceremony wey dem go do for January 22 for new president to start work.

Mr Weah gather im friends form Weah All Stars (or WAS), come play against di soccer team of di Liberian army for military barrack.

Di thing finish 2-1 and di former AC-Milan and Paris Sainte Germaine striker wear im favourite number 14 jersey for di match.

Mr Weah go replace Johnson Sirleaf after 14 years wey she don run di country as di first female president for Africa.