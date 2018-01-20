Benue Killing: "Na looters wan spoil Buhari name" - Garba Shehu

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria government official don blame 'bad belle' people say dem dey use di bad-bad things wey dey happen for di country blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari.

Plenty people don die after herdsmen attack villagers for Benue and Taraba states.

Di Senior Special Assistant to di President for Media and Publicity mata, Garba Shehu, say people wey dey thief Nigeria money dey usee am spoil di president name and di good things wey im don do.

Mr Shehu tell local tori people Punch say President Buhari dey handle di mata of di recent killings wey happen for di country.

Im say e no true wetin Benue govenor, Samuel Ortom, talk say dem warn president Buhari of di herdsmen attack before e happen.

Mr Shehu say di people wey dey yab di president na powerful men and women wey bodi dey pepper dem as di president dey fight corruption.