Ghana VP don go hospital for UK

Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lef Ghana go United Kingdom Friday, 19 January, 2018 for medical leave after in doctors advice.

He report say he no dey feel well during di early hours of Friday so in doctors attend to am, dem make he undergo medical tests den observation.

Some local tori people report Friday night say den discharge am from di hospital go house but dis morning, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare release press statement say he lef Ghana.

He dey in di company of in wife 2nd Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia.