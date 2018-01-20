"Dem don destroy our house and shops" - Nigerians for South Africa

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerians wey dey live for South Africa say di country people don destroy dia shops and house for Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg.

Ward Chairman for Nigerian Union, Cyril James, tell News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) say dem start di attack for 18 January after some South Africans claim say one Nigerian kidnap and rape one girl.

Im talk say plenty Nigerians wound for di attack and many of dem don run comot house because di people dey plan to come back again.

Mr James come beg di Nigerian mission make dem help before dem kill dem for dia.

Image copyright MARCO LONGARI/Getty Images Image example Nigerians wey dey South Africa no happy wth di way things dey for there

Na two weeks ago wey taxi driver burn over five Nigerian shops and houses for Rustenburg, wey dey North West Province.

Dem accuse Nigerians say dem dey sell drug give gang wey attack dia member.

Di Nigerian Union don say e no true, say dem don investigate di mata come find police no arrest any Nigerian say im rape girl or sell drug give anybodi.

Nigeria: ''S Africa police don kill 4 Nigerians in 3 weeks''

No be today wey Nigerians dey complain say South Africans dey do dem anyhow. For October 2017, Senior Special Assistant to Nigerian President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora mata Abike Dabiri-Erewa tell BBC Pidgin say dem don carry di complain put for head.