Nigeria Police don arrest 20 'fake visa' people

Image copyright Getty Images

Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) for Lagos Nigeria say dem don arrest over 20 people wey dem suspect say dey do fake visa give people.

Talk-talk person for PSFU, Audi Lawal, talk say dem arrest di people for plenty embassies of foreign countries dem for Lagos.

Im say di suspects dey forge visa documents like passports, bank statement, company document and immigration stamp of oda countries.

Mr Lawal also add say all di people wey dem arrest don already confess say na true say dem dey do am.

Im come talk say e no good say people dey follow dis 419 people do business.