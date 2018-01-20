Nigeria's Buhari don get new office for Ibadan

Image copyright Getty Images

Ogas dem for Nigeria's All Progressives Congress (APC) don gather for South West city, Ibadan, to launch zonal office for Buhari/Osinbajo support group.

Dis one dey happen one day after Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, talk say all APC governors don approve say make Mr Buhari contest for president again.

But Mr Buhari never chook mouth, comot to talk im mind whether im go follow contest for 2019.

Ministers like Isaac Adewole (Health) and Adebayo Shittu (Communication) show for Ibadan.

Also, former Senate President Ken Nnamani and former governor Orji Uzor Kalu follow join.

But tori be say Oyo state governor, wey di event dey happen for im state no show face.