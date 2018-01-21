Nigeria: State police don launch "Know Your Neighbour" hotlines

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di police command wan use di "Know Your Neighbour" campaign to tackle security palava for di state.

Police for Enugu state, Nigeria don launch "Know Your Neighbour" campaign and dem also release hotlines wey people fit call.

Na Ebere Amaraizu, wey be di Command talk-talk person carry di information give tori people.

Dem use dis campaign take tackle security wahala for di state.

Di numbers wey di police command release na - 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172. Dem also release dia social media accounts give people.

Police dey encourage people wey dey live for di state make dem call di numbers to report anybodi wey dem suspect or any gathering wey dey one kain.

Di police command say dem dey beg people for di state make dem know dia neighbours and friends as dis one go help dem do dia work well.