Lassa fever don kill Kogi State doctor

Image copyright Ahmed Victor Idowu/Facebook Image example Di doctor bin catch di virus on January 19.

One medical doctor Idowu Ahmed wey bin dey work for di Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria don lose im battle to Lassa fever.

Na on Sunday Dr Ahmed die for di hospital wey dem transfer am go for Edo State, Nigeria.

Di Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre for Lokoja, Dr Olatunde Alabi, bin report say na on 19 January dem find out say Idowu Ahmed catch di virus.

Lassa Fever: Doctor don get am for Kogi State

New Lassa fever drug don land! But...

Di Medical Director, Dr Alabi talk say dem don quarantine all di people wey jam with di sick doctor. Im also say dem go trace how di virus bin enter di medical centre.

Na just last week Lassa fever bin kill doctors for Ebonyi state, Nigeria and one doctor plus one nurse follow catch di virus for Nasarawa State.