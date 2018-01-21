DR Congo: Anti-Kabila protest don kill 3 people

Image copyright Reuters Image example Police fire tear gas give protesters for di capital, Kinshasa.

Na three people don lose dia life for di widespread protests wey dey go on for Democratic Republic of Congo.

Police dem for di country use teargas to drive di people wen dey protest say make President Joseph Kabila vamoose comot from office.

Some people also don injure during dis protest, and tori say dey don send UN peacekeepers go di capital.

Jean-Baptise Sondji, wey be former minister, tell AFP say na 16-year-old girl na im die for di protest - but other reports claim say na one man na im die.

DR Congo don block Internet because of protest

Image copyright Reuters Image example Many of di protesters carry rosary beads or other religious icons as dem dey march.

Di Catholic Church na im bin call people make dem come out do peaceful 'We no go gree' waka against president Kabila - wey im term for office don expire more than a year ago -to leave.

Di authorities bin ban protest and dem no give any bodi or group permission to protest. On Saturday evening, dem cut di internet access for di capital- Kinshasa.

Police warn say dem no go tolerate "any attempt to disturb public order."