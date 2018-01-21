Image copyright Getty Images Image example Parent and school children don chook mouth to beg teachers and di government

Water don pass garri for education mata inside Bayelsa State Nigeria, as all public schools don close till further notice because of di eight months salary wey government dey owe primary school teachers and three month salary for Secondary school teachers.

Di schools dem bin dey close since January 9 wen di teachers begin dia strike for di state.

Di Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) inside di state tell all di teachers make dem no go teach, as e be say di state government never pay salary.

Dis situation don make parents and school children dey beg make di government and teachers settle dia palava so dat pickin dem go fit go back to school.

One parent - Catherine Akpe - wey talk with News Agency of Nigeria say e dey worry dem as children still remain for home because public school never resume, while private schools dey open.

She say teachers dey very important for nation-building and government suppose to dey pay dem quick-quick.

Another parent say im no like di way wey government dey treat teachers not only for Bayelsa but all over di country.