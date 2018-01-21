Ghana: 'Na six locals and one Nigerian escape' - Police

Image example Anti riot police officers as dem dey for Ghana on December 8, 2016.

One gang of suspected armed robbers don attack Kwabenya District Police Headquarters, for Ghana, come kill officer wey dey duty, and dem still free inmates wey dey inside cell.

Na Citi News dey report say police don begin find seven suspects wey gunmen set free for di attack.

Di Greater Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Efia Tenge, talk say di suspects wey dem dey find na six Ghanaians and one Nigerian, and dia age na between 20 and 34.

Dem dey also beg area people wey get information to come out, talk wetin dem know.

Meanwhile, di suspected armed robbers wey carry out di attack still dey run, and nobodi know who dem be yet.

Tori person from Citi News add say di officers still dey shock on top di matter, and blood stain full di floor of di facility.

E never tay wey gunmen kill two police officers for Drobonso, inside Sekyere Afram Plains District wey dey di Ashanti Region early this month.