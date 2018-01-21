Nigerians don born 300 pickin for IDP camp

Image copyright AMINU ABUBAKAR Image example Dis na how dem dey prepare food for most IDP camps

At least 300 pickin dem na im Nigerians wey dem bring back home from Cameroon don born, inside camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp inside Adamawa state.

Terry Igue, wey be di Fufore Camp Manager and official with di National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), say na within space of two years na im Mamas for di camp born dis pickin dem.

Mr Igue tell all dis one to join-bodi committee from di ECOWAS Parliament and di UN Refugee Agency, when dem come look all di IDPs camps and areas dem wey dey affected by insurgency for Adamawa.

Im add say dem open di camp for 2015 and na just over 5,000 people bin, dey, mostly from Borno state. But dis number don reduce to 1,790 victims of insurgency, after dem comot some of di IDPs, carry dem go Borno.

Dem no support media player for your device Nigeria: 'Christmas no be di same again for we IDPs'

Di IDPs sef no close mouth

Amsami Goni, wey dey represent di IDPs, say dem need clothes, detergents, mattresses and things to take cook soup.

Di News Agency of Nigeria report say Goni add mouth say: "we still want help for secondary education for our pickin."

"Any pickin wey dey go secondary school need about N20,000; as IDPs where we fit get dat kain money to sponsor pickin to secondary school? We want make government and organizations put eye on top dis matter," na wetin Goni talk.