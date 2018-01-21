Lagos: Apapa Bridge don ready to open

Image example Other bridges sef don close for repair for Lagos, like dis Festac Link Bridge, wey fire burn for 2017

One big bridge wey dey service Apapa area for Lagos, wey be Nigeria economic capital, go open again after 11 years.

Di News Agency of Nigeria dey report say after 11 years wey di Apapa Marine Beach Bridge close, repair work don complete, and di bridge dey ready now for make people use am well-well.

Na fire damage di bridge about 11 years ago, but dem arrange contract to repair am for 2012.

Tori be say as money no dey, di contractor run leave di work, and some part of di bridge even fall troway.

But things change on 5 March 2017 when di Lagos state government close part of di bridge for repair, and work begin.

Ghassan Kaadi wey be di new contractor for di project tell tori people on Sunday say: "we finish work on top di bridge, come open am for traffic for November. Di Marine Beach Bridge don tanda gidigba and e dey safe for use."

Oga Kaadi add say "Di Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing dem dey come next week to inspect the bridge."