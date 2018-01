Ghana: Police dey manhunt for 7 escapees

Image example Anti riot police officers as dem dey for Ghana on December 8, 2016.

Accra Regional Police Command for Ghana dey on manhunt for identified suspects wey escape jail for Kwabenya Police cells dis dawn, Sunday 21 January plus some armed men.

As dem dey try escape dem shoot one Police officer who dem carry go 37 Military hospital but he no survive, he die rydee.

Di Ghanaian suspects demma names be Dickson Ofori, 24 years, Edem Dickson, 32 years, Prince Osei, 27 years, Emmanuel Kotey, 21 years, Kofi Darko, 21 years den Attah Kwadwo wey be 20 years.

One Nigerian dey inside, in name be Chibuzor Akwabu, 34 years.

Police say dem start investigation into so matter as dem for catch dis menerz, sake of that if people get info wey fit help make dem contact di Police Service sharp.