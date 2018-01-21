Image copyright Getty Images Image example Suspected herdsmen (not dis man) na im tri people say dey behind di death of almost 100 people for Benue state, north central Nigeria

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, don order Fulani herdsmen wey dey operate for di south western Nigerian state to register with N5,000 for dia host communities to make dem easy to identify and locate.

Local newspaper The Punch dey report say di governor talk dis one after di recent death of one woman for Orin Ekiti; tori be say na suspected Fulani herdsmen commit di murder.

All dis one na during "peace meetings" wey Fayose hold for Ado Ekiti with di Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, farmers, local hunters, security agencies and representatives from di Tiv community.

E say: "if you (Fulani herders) still wan dey among us, you must accept responsibility to make sure say herdsmen no go destroy any of our people dia farm again."

"None of our people suppose die for di hand of your men; whether dem be strangers, or those herdsmen wey dey live among us," na how e end di matter.