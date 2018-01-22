Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Fuel scarcity bin spoil Christmas for many people for Nigeria.

Authorities for Nigeria dey warn people make dem no use fear-fear buy fuel or hide am, even as queues show for Lagos and other main cities for weekend.

Afrobeats star Falz The BahdGuy na one of di first Nigerians to enter social media to complain about di fuel scarcity, sotey e ask: "which kain suffer-head be dis?"

But on Sunday di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), say dem don release 250 trucks of petrol to Lagos, so dat e go full filling stations and scarcity no go dey.

Na Ndu Ughamadu from di NNPC talk dis one for interview with News Agency of Nigeria.

E say small palava bin dey for fuel matter because now, Lagos dey collect fuel from members of di Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria.

"For weekend we bin get problem with petrol wey ships dey distribute, wey we don solve."

Mr Ughamadu draw ear give people wey dey sell petrol and those wey dey use am for motor say make dem no dey hide petrol or dey buy am with fear say e go finish, because enough petrol dey.

But di NNPC spokesperson gree say things no smooth like dis for Port Harcourt refinery wey get power problem.

"Di Port Harcourt refinery dey down for now," na wetin im talk.

Why queues dey always dey?

Tori be say na because di price wey government put per litre of petrol, cost pass how much people dey use take import am.

Early dis month na im minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu say: "Di landing cost of di product (petrol) na about N170 to N171. Di price wey we dey sell today na N145. So, wetin e mean na say people wey no be like NNPC, wey dey use am do business, no go bing in any products, or dem go sell am without any profit."