Herdsmen don attack Olu Falae farm

People wey Nigeria Police suspect say be herdsmen don attack di farm of Chief Olu Falae, di former secretary to di government of di federation.

Commissioner of Police for Ondo state, Gbenga Adeyanju, tell Orange FM tori people say dem don send officers go di farm sharp-sharp.

Chief Falae personal assistant, Captain Moshood Raji, say di attackers no steal anything but dem burn five hectares of di farm.

Im say no worker dey di farm when di wahala happen.

Commissioner Adeyanju come beg say make people for social media calm down as di mata no reach as people dey talk am.

Im say police and oga Falae don already dey discuss di mata and investigation don start to catch di people wey do dis kain thing.

No forget say for September 2015, herdsmen kidnap Chief Falae for three days before dem release am after President Mohammadu Buhari chook mouth come order police Inspector-General make im find and rescue di elder statesman.

Chief Falae contest di 1999 presidential election but e loose to former president Olusegun Obasanjo.