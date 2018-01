Image example Farmers and Fulani herdsmen for South West states don agree to deal with any herdsman wey carry cow enter farm.

Fulani herdsmen for South West Nigeria yarn BBC Pidgin say, dem no happy with all di kill-kill wey dey happen for different parts of Nigeria.

For interview with BBC Pidgin tori person Onyinye Chime, leader of Fulani people for Kara, inside Lagos, Abubakar Dan'Ali, say, dem no like as farmers and herdsmen dey kill demself for Nigeria.

He say, even though palava between herdsmen and farmers dey as old as mankind, e dey important to try stop all di kill-kill.

Image example Alhaji Mohammadu say, "farm no dey move," so na herdsmen dey find trouble if dem enter people farm.

According to Alhaji Mohammadu, , chairman of Kara cattle market, Na dis one make dem decide say, any farmer wey see herdsman for im farm, "make im snap di cow picture come give di Fulani leaders. Di Fulani leaders go make sure say dem catch dat herdsman and im must to pay."

Dem don also warn di herdsmen wey dey new enter south west say dem no want wahala, so make everybody try respect demself.

Herdsmen killing don recently increase for Nigeria and di worse one happen for Benue north central Nigeria.